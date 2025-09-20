Rockland Trust Co. Sells 24,661 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $12,657,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.