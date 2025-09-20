Rockland Trust Co. Sells 11,132 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,525,000 after acquiring an additional 364,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,573,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,258,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 137,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 283,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

