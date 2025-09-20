Rockland Trust Co. Has $974,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $291.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.67. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

