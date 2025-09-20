Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 357,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 88,381 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,904,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,097,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

EXC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

