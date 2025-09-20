Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 217.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Roblox by 55.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,960,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Roblox by 210.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 275,015 shares in the company, valued at $36,907,013. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 275,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,938 shares of company stock valued at $92,998,426. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.