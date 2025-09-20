Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,451 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 77,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 315,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Barclays increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Hawkesby bought 159,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,667,042.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This trade represents a 91.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 231,092 shares of company stock worth $5,316,902 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

