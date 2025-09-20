Reviewing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF)

Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Three Sixty Solar and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00 FTC Solar 0 2 1 0 2.33

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 47.34%. Given Three Sixty Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Three Sixty Solar is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar $47.35 million 2.54 -$48.61 million ($3.92) -2.06

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and FTC Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Three Sixty Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar -73.04% -262.78% -55.79%

Summary

FTC Solar beats Three Sixty Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

