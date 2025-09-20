Reviewing DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DT Midstream has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DT Midstream and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 2 4 6 0 2.33 Tidewater 0 4 2 1 2.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $110.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Tidewater has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Tidewater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than DT Midstream.

81.5% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Tidewater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 33.90% 8.48% 4.13% Tidewater 14.62% 16.74% 9.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Tidewater”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $981.00 million 11.11 $354.00 million $3.73 28.76 Tidewater $1.35 billion 2.06 $180.66 million $3.86 14.52

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DT Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tidewater beats DT Midstream on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; offshore drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

