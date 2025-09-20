Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $198,685,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,910,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.58.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1%

RSG opened at $226.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.60 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

