Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

