Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 906 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $315.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $318.62.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

