Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $624.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.34.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

