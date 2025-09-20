Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GEV opened at $624.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.34.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.
Insider Activity at GE Vernova
In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.35.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.