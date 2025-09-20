Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

