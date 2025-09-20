Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $205.99 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.00 and a 52-week high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.47.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

