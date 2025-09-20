Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $36.03 on Friday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.