QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.