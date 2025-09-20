PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.30 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 73.52 ($0.99). 7,511,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 837,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.30 ($0.89).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PZ Cussons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 110.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.01. The stock has a market cap of £332.24 million, a PE ratio of -5,044.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 7.34 earnings per share for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

