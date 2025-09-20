PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Down 0.1%

PTC stock opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

