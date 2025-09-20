Progress Software Corporation $PRGS Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $46,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick acquired 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,053.12. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Progress Software Corporation has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%.Progress Software’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.