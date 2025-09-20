Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $274.25 and a 52 week high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $899,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,407,849.06. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $369.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

