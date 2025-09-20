Professional Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $3,763,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

DHR opened at $193.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.39. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

