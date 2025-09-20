Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 20th

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

PLPC opened at $201.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.08. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.