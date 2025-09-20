Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 20th

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Preformed Line Products Price Performance
PLPC opened at $201.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.08. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.79.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter.
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
