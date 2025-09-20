PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $127,152,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $105,349,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $79,881,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,737.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,432 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

PPG stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

