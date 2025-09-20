Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

