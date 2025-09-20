Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2%

DGX opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $185.62. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

