Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $240.65 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.79. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.