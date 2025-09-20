Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.