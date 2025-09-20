Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

