Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PR stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 223,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 180,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

