Penny Stocks To Follow Now – September 17th

SciSparc, Bitfarms, Visionary, Visionary, and New Fortress Energy are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade at very low prices, often below $5 per share, on over-the-counter markets or less regulated exchanges. Because they have low market capitalization and limited trading volume, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk of price manipulation or loss. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

SciSparc (SPRC)

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides education resources to students worldwide. The company offers educational programs for secondary school, college, university, and advanced degree students that include degree-oriented educational programs, such as OSSD program, career-oriented two-year college, four-year university programs, and master’s programs; and high school education programs, real estate development, animation education, vocational education, online education, and other education-related consulting services.

New Fortress Energy (NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

