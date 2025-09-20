Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 30% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 570,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 157,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$39.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

