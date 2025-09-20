Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $1.19 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,520. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
