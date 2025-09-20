Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Cut by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

