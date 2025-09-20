Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after buying an additional 367,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,091,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $211.28 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PKG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

