PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 33.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $99.46 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

