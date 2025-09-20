Owens Corning Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th.

Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $15.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $145.45 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.40 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

