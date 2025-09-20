Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 325,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,252.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,252.0 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTSKF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.
About Otsuka
