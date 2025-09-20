Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 325,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 403,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,252.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,252.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTSKF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.