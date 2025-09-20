Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OBTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust is a finance company in the Trading industry.

