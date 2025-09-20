Orla Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,086 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 497 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

