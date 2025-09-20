Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

