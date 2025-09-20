Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

