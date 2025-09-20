Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.03 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 77.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

