NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 694.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

