NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 694.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
