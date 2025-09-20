Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.
Northland Power Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. Northland Power has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $17.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Northland Power Company Profile
