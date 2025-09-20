Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 542.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. Northland Power has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $17.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

