NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.26 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of -571.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

