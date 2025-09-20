NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Research lowered UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

