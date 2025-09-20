NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $YJUN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 39,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $24.98 on Friday. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

