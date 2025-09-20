NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $826,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 700.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $318.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $274.25 and a 1-year high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $899,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,407,849.06. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

