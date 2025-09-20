NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in United Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,278,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 146,664 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $417.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.67. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.17, for a total transaction of $4,467,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,338.77. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,116 shares of company stock worth $63,256,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

