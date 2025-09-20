NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 79 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,536 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after buying an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,478,000 after buying an additional 1,107,104 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $649.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $653.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,874 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,461.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,602,010.26. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.95.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

